Mohamed Bin Zayed Attends Reception Hosted By Sultan Al Khateri On His Son's Wedding

Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed attends reception hosted by Sultan Al Khateri on his son's wedding

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended a reception hosted by Sultan bin Ali Al Khateri on the occasion of the wedding of his son Majid, at the Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel, on Thursday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the couples and wished them happy and stable family life.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, were present.

