Mohamed bin Zayed attends signing of agreements, MoUs between private UAE and Chinese businesses

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) BEIJING, 23rd July 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, witnessed the signing ceremony of a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, between a number of Emirati and Chinese private businesses, during a ceremony hosted on Tuesday by the UAE embassy in Beijing to celebrate 35th anniversary of the establishment of Emirati-Chinese diplomatic relations.

The agreements and MoUs included: - An MoU between Global Aerospace Logistics, GAL, and China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (ASTC), signed by Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, and the CEO of ASTC.

- Two framework agreements between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) also signed with Wanhua Chemical Group, the documents of which were exchanged by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Zengtai Liao, Director of Wanhua board.

- A cooperation agreement was also signed between Emaar Properties and Beijing Daxing International Airport, by Mohammed Ali Al Abbar, Chairman of Emaar, and a representative of the airport.

- An MoU between Al Dahra Agricultural Company and China-Arab Investment Fund, signed by Khadim Al-Derei, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Al Dahra and representatives of the Fund.

- Cooperation agreement between International Golden Group (IGG) and China North Industries Corporation (CNIC), signed by Fadhil Saif Al Kaabi, CEO of IGG and the CNIC CEO.

In attendance were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Presidential Special Envoy to China; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Ali Obaid Ali Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Beijing, and Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan.