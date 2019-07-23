Mohamed bin Zayed attends UAE-China youth symposium

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today attended part of the UAE-China youth symposium hosted by Tsinghua University in Beijing.

His Highness listened to the views of young people attending the symposium on their ambitions, ideas, personal and educational goals and their recommendations on how to promote cooperation relations between the Emirati and Chinese youth.

Sheikh Mohamed said, "I followed with interest the UAE-China youth symposium, an event which reflects the importance of dialogue among young people from diverse cultures. By investing in education, we believe that youth are our best hope; pioneers who will play an influential role in the future."

"The truth is that our relations didn't begin 35 years ago only, but they started with our Arab ancestors. Our history extends back thousands of years," Sheikh Mohamed explained.

"During our visits and meetings with my friend Xi Jinping, President of China, we have been able to strengthen special and strategic relations to build bridges of cooperation between the two countries," His Highness stated.

Sheikh Mohamed added that "the two sides are laying pillars of a road map for the next 100 years, beginning with steps to teach the Chinese language in more than 200 schools in the UAE."

The UAE, Sheikh Mohamed said, "under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan is keen to empower young people as the main supporter of the country's renaissance and development. The youth are the real wealth of the nation and they are the builders of the present and future of the country.

He added that cooperation and constructive dialogue between the youth of the two countries are important channels for communication and are essential for strengthening the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries and their friendly peoples.

His Highness added that the UAE believes in the pivotal role of culture in promoting relations with various countries, including China, stressing the importance of culture in strengthening ties between peoples of the world.

The delegation accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohamed during the university's included H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

Also accompanying Sheikh Mohamed were Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi, Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China, Hessa bint Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan and several other senior officials.

The Federal Youth Authority organised a youth symposium on the sidelines of the UAE delegation's visit to China at the University of Qinghua in the Chinese capital of Beijing to discuss the common values between the UAE and the People's Republic of China.