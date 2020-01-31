Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

UrduPoint.com
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended today a reception hosted at Al Wathba Hall in Abu Dhabi to celebrate wedding of Lahij Saif Lahij Al Mansouri to the daughter of Musabah Aamir Hamdan Al Mansouri.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the couple and wished them a happy married life.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, a number of Sheikhs and officials attended the event.

