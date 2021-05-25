UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Australian PM Discuss Latest Global, Regional Developments

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Australian PM discuss latest global, regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a telephone call from Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, during which they discussed ways of enhancing the distinguished friendship ties and advancing bilateral cooperation and joint action for serving mutual interests of their countries.

During the telephone conversation, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Scott Morrison reviewed the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts being made by the two countries to contain its humanitarian and economic repercussions while stressing the importance of international cooperation and solidarity to limit its fallout.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Prime Minister of Australia also exchanged views on a number of international and regional issues of common interest, especially developments in the situation in the middle East region and efforts to bring peace and stability to it.

More Stories From Middle East

