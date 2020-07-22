UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Austrian Chancellor Review Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 12:45 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Austrian Chancellor review bilateral relations, regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed the prospects of further consolidating the bilateral relations with the Federal Chancellor of Austria, Sebastian Kurz.

This came over a phone call wherein the two leaders discussed the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic amidst the regional and international efforts to stem its fallout.

The two sides exchanged views over a number of international and regional issues of common interest, with special emphasis on the conditions in the middle East region.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Austria Middle East

Recent Stories

ADEK issues private school re-opening guidelines

5 minutes ago

UAE stock markets gain AED8.7 bn

5 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED4.6 bn consolidated net ..

1 hour ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns public against ci ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity participates ..

2 hours ago

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.