Mohamed bin Zayed, Austrian Chancellor review bilateral relations, regional developments

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed the prospects of further consolidating the bilateral relations with the Federal Chancellor of Austria, Sebastian Kurz.

This came over a phone call wherein the two leaders discussed the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic amidst the regional and international efforts to stem its fallout.

The two sides exchanged views over a number of international and regional issues of common interest, with special emphasis on the conditions in the middle East region.