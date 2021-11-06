Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches 4th cycle, allows foreign teachers to participate

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) The Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher announced the launch of its Fourth Cycle, during a press conference held at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which included members of the award, to highlight the latest developments.

The award’s new cycle will be open for foreign and non-Arabic speaking teachers in private schools and the international community who can apply and register for the award in the English language. The joining of a group of Arab countries alongside Switzerland and the setting of qualitative development plans is a step towards conveying the mission of the educational award to the world.

The press conference was attended by Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education and General Supervisor of the Award; Eng. Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Award; Mohamed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court in Abu Dhabi, and Member of the Supreme Committee; Dr. Mohamed Al Mulla, Chairman of the Technical Committee; Sheikha Kholoud Al Qasimi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Inspection Sector in the UAE, and Vice Chairman of the Technical Committee, and Dr. Hamad Ahmed Al Darmaki, Secretary-General of the Award.

Speaking at the press conference, Al Hammadi expressed his sincere gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Sponsor of the Award, for his unstinted support for education and educational awards aimed at the teacher, including the Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher.

The award was essential at this stage to become a real tool that translates the leadership’s aspirations in developing education by empowering the teacher who is the nerve-centre of the educational process and making innovation and creativity a sustainable means to pave the way towards building knowledge generations through creative learning environments.

He remarked that the award was launched in 2017, and within this short period, it has received a positive and wide response in the various participating countries.

He stressed that this was reflected in the expansion of the participation scope in the targeted countries. "Alongside achieving an additional gain that is the desire of other Arab countries to join, which they expressed, and that is something we are all pleased about. The Syrian Arab Republic, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of Tunisia joined the award in its Fourth Cycle. We always welcome the participating countries and appreciate their tireless efforts to be truly present in the field of knowledge and educational competitiveness through this pioneering award."

He added that the award seeks universality and access to every teacher in all parts of the world, and in this regard, Switzerland, Finland and Austria have joined the award. "That is participation we are pleased with. It indicates a great global educational movement in which the award will be the main player."

He expressed his sincere gratitude to the work teams in the participating countries, and the Ministries of Education, which supported the award’s objectives of the Third Cycle.