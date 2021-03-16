Mohamed bin Zayed awarded 'The 2021 DIHAD International Personality Award for Humanitarian Relief'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2021) DIHAD International Scientific Advisory board "DISAB" has granted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, "The 2021 DIHAD International Personality Award for Humanitarian Relief " as a gesture of international gratitude for His Highness’s continuous support and dedicated efforts in reinforcing humanitarian aid internationally, and as a token of appreciation for the UAE’s leading role in providing necessary medical aid and support for people around the world, especially in light of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior received the award presented by Gerhard Putman-Cramer, Director of DIHAD International Scientific Advisory Board ‘DISAB’ on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition ‘DIHAD’ which was officially inaugurated today at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center.

This prestigious award is one of the most prominent of its kind, presented by the supervising scientific committee at ‘DIHAD’ in n recognition of international figures and leaders who play a prominent role in supporting people in need around the world and international institutions and international organizations working in the fields of humanitarian relief.

In addition, His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior visited the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition ‘DIHAD’.

His Highness, accompanied by Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met with heads and representatives of official delegations of the exhibition, and toured the parallel exhibition area. The exhibition features the participation of over 600 of the most prominent Non-Governmental Organizations, Humanitarian Governmental Associations, Companies, Suppliers and International Brands. During the tour, His Highness and was briefed on the most prominent exhibits of the humanitarian and charitable institutions, and international bodies working in global relief and their efforts in promoting humanitarian aid and relief.

On the sidelines of the 17th edition of Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition ‘DIHAD’, His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior awarded international speakers who volunteered in the continuous education initiative, from the UAE to the world, "Waterfalls", in appreciation to them for providing their expertise voluntarily and for the major role they played in the success of this unique initiative, which was launched in support of frontliners around the world, and to train them through high quality scientific lectures.

His Highness, accompanied by Sheikh Zayed Bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, witnessed a video with highlights on the "Waterfalls".

The awarding included Ambassador Andrea Matteo Fontana, Head of the EU Delegation to the UAE, Claus Sorensen, Senior Adviser on Resilience, Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Response, Norwegian Refugee Council and Former Director-General, ECHO, Ms. Clare Dalton, ICRC Head of Mission in the UAE, Gerhard Putman-Cramer, Director of DIHAD International Scientific Advisory Board ‘DISAB’, Sergio Piazzi, Secretary-General, Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, Muktar Farah, Head of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in the UAE, Dr. Manal Omran Taryam, CEO and Board Member of Noor Dubai Foundation, Giuseppe Saba, CEO of International Humanitarian City, Dubai, Mr. Mario Stephan, Executive Director, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) UAE Regional Office, Dr. Dena Assaf, UN Resident Coordinator for the UAE, Khaled Khalifa, Senior Advisor and Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Dr. Fawzi Amin, Head of the International Federation of the Red Cross delegation (IFRC), and Red Crescent Societies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Dr. Mukesh Kapila, Professor, Humanitarian and Conflict Response Institute, University of Manchester, Abdel Mageed Yahia, United Nations World food Programme (WFP) Director, UAE office and Representative for the GCC Region, Amin Awad, Fellow, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA in the presence of Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani Executive Chairman of DIHAD & DISAB Goodwill Ambassador, Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean Chairman of INDEX Holding head of Dihad Delegations.