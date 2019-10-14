UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Awards Medals Of Glory And Medals Of Emirates To UAE Armed Forces Heroes

Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed awards Medals of Glory and Medals of Emirates to UAE Armed Forces heroes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, awarded members of the UAE Armed Forces with Medals of Emirates and Medals of Glory, during a ceremony at Al Bahr Palace on Monday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said he was proud of the nation's protectors for their loyalty and bravery in the fields of right, dignity and high spirit of responsibility within the UAE and abroad.

Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, attended the event.

Sheikh Mohamed presented the Medal of Glory (First Class) to Brigadier Ali Al Tunaiji and Lt. Colonel Al Sagher Al Neyadi.

H.H. also granted Medal of Emirates (Third Class) to Squadron Commander Mazyoud Al Shehi and Medal of Emirates (Fourth Class) to Captain Khalfan Al Marzouqi, Captain Ahmed Al Amri, Captain Ali Al Marashda, Captain Saif Al Kaabi, Captain Ammar Al Abdouli, Captain Saeed Al Rashdi, Captain Abdullah Al Amri, Captain Haitham Al Naqbi and Captain Abdul Rahman Al Mahrzi.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation,H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior,H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs,H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation,H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, ZHO,H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

