Mohamed bin Zayed awards Sharjah Ruler ‘Mother of the Nation Order

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, awarded H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the "Order of the Mother of The Nation."

The selection by the 5th Sheikha Fatima Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence of Dr. Sheikh Sultan to receive the honour is due to his support for community issues.

The awarding of the order is also in recognition of Dr. Sheikh Sultan’s humanitarian, community and cultural efforts in the UAE and other countries, through his initiatives and pioneering work that promoted family and community stability, as well as his keenness to preserve society, serve humankind, and focus on social development, renaissance, construction and progress.

During the ceremony, held at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated Sheikh Sultan, stating, "Sheikh Sultan is an exceptional model of an inspiring leader who has combined, over the decades, the power of thought, science, action and a belief in the importance of progress and development while preserving our inherited traditions, customs and well-established identity, which are evident in the many initiatives and ideas he implemented for his people and humanity."

During the award ceremony, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, ''Mother of the Nation'', His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also honoured the winners of the award’s various categories.

In her speech on the occasion, H.H. Sheikha Fatima said, "I am delighted to welcome you today to celebrate the winners of the 'Sheikha Fatima Programme for Excellence and Societal intelligence, and their achievements for their communities and countries."

"Welcome to the land of good, the UAE, and its beloved capital, Abu Dhabi. It is a country that enjoys security and safety, peace and love, and is the symbolic homeland of tolerance, coexistence, moderation and human fraternity in their fullest sense. This nation has achieved successes and embraced space and extended its hand of goodness and giving, under the vision of its leadership, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, who believe in the importance of humankind as the foundation of development and construction of societies and their growth," she added.

Sheikha Fatima continued, "The mission of the programme is to make a difference to the local and international community by highlighting distinguished and innovative individuals and institutions. It is to recognise their achievements, contribution, appreciation and support for the advancement, happiness and progress of their homelands, and strengthening their loyalty to their communities. We are pleased today to honour a group of creators, community groups, institutions and bodies supporting the family in all its distinguished social achievements, whether local, regional or global."

"The programme attracts creators from different parts of the world. We are keen to provide examples of individuals who have the energy and innovative ideas and can be considered as the nucleus of what countries, including the UAE, seek," she said.

Sheikha Fatima said, "As we celebrate with you today the winners of the awards of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence, we remember with affection and gratitude the achievements of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made man the basis for growth and development. He put his energies into the UAE so it could be globally admired."

She congratulated the winners in the individual and collective categories, the category of institutions supporting community issues, and thanked the Supreme Committee for the programme, as well as the working groups, all the partners, supporters and the media, and wished them further success in the service of their country and its advancement.