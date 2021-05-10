ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, at Al Shati Palace.

Prince Salman bin Hamad conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his best wishes for continued health and happiness for them and further progress and prosperity for the UAE. They also exchanged greetings on the advent of the Eid al-Fitr, wishing continued welfare, prosperity and progress for the leadership and peoples of the two brotherly countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed asked Prince Salman to reciprocate his best wishes to King Hamad and to the Bahraini people.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples, which are based on solid foundations of brotherhood, mutual respect, understanding and joint cooperation for the common good of the two countries and their mutual interests.

They also tackled regional and international developments of concern to the two countries, and exchanged views over the challenges and crises besetting the Arab region and the middle East.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company.

Attending the meeting from the Bahraini side were General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior, and Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy.

Prince Salman arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier today and was welcomed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and H.H. Lt. Genreral Sheikh Saif bin Zayed.