Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahraini foreign minister review regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) Prospects for further strengthening the long-standing relations between the UAE and Kingdom of Bahrain were reviewed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, the Foreign Minister of Bahrain.

This came as H.H. Sheikh Mohamed today received the Bahraini top diplomat, with the two sides echoing their two countries' determination to grow their bilateral relations for the common good of their peoples.

The meeting occasioned a review of the regional developments, and an exchange of views over a number of issues of mutual concern.