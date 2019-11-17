UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Bangladesh PM Explore Prospects For Joint Cooperation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bangladesh PM explore prospects for joint cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met Sheikh Hasina Wazed, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on the sidelines of the 16th Dubai Airshow, where they discussed ways to bolster friendship and cooperation, to benefit both countries.

They also exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh also discussed the Dubai Airshow and its important role in promoting the UAE's leadership in event management, and its efforts to reshape the future of the aviation industry.

The two sides affirmed their determination to expand joint cooperation in order to better serve the interests of their countries and their people across vital sectors that support sustainable development and contribute to achieving progress and prosperity.

Present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bangladesh UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Progress Event Industry Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi hosts conference on combatting crime and ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Dubai Airshow 2019

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives leaders of aviation ind ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Accelerators to pick new cohort of in ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police earn over AED13.49 million from pub ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP, Ajman DED agree on enhancing electronic con ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.