Mohamed bin Zayed begins state visit to Belarus

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2019) President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, on Friday, received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with a red carpet reception upon his arrival at the Palace of Independence in the capital Minsk.

Escorted by President Lukashenko, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed proceeded to the dais where the national anthems of the two nations were played followed by an inspection of the guard of honour and a military parade.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed shook hands with several senior Belarusian officials who welcomed him to the country.

The Belarusian President also shook hands with members of the delegation accompanying H.H. Sheikh Mohamed, which include H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation;H.

H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamis, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security CouncilMohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Ahmed Mohamed Al Tunaiji, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Belarus, Lt. General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces;Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties, and Matar Suhail Al Dhaheri, member of the Federal National Council.

Sheikh Mohamed was also welcomed by Viktor Lukashenko, National Security Advisor to the President of Belarus; Alexander Turchin, First Deputy Prime Minister; Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Roman Golovchenko, Chairman of the State Military Industrial Committee of Belarus.