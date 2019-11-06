UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Belarusian President Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Belarusian President discuss bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met with Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus.

During their meeting in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Lukashenko’s visit, and both sides discussed ways of strengthening the relations between their countries, to serve their common interests.

They also reviewed potential opportunities to develop their bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of investment, economy, trade and tourism, and discussed regional and international developments and the situation in the Gulf and the middle East while exchanging their views on several issues of common concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stated that the relationship between the UAE and Belarus, since its establishment in 1992, has been characterised by political, economic and cultural advancement while affirming their mutual keenness to advance their cooperation, invest in potential opportunities and achieve development and prosperity.

During his last visit to Belarus in September, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed stated that Lukashenko had expressed his keenness to improve his country’s relations with the UAE, which is a key regional partner of Belarus while affirming his support for the joint efforts of the two countries to further expand their future relations.

Lukashenko expressed his appreciation for the Emirati hospitality he received while stressing his keenness to strengthen his country’s relations with the UAE and consult with its leadership on how to achieve regional and international stability and peace.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Belarus Middle East September Court

Recent Stories

KP Chief Minister directs timely completion of Swa ..

3 seconds ago

DIG Mardan, DPO Charsadda attends FC personnel's f ..

4 seconds ago

UNHCR appoints Mahira Khan as National Goodwill Am ..

6 seconds ago

48 new cases of dengue reported, toll reaches 6803 ..

8 seconds ago

Supreme Court rejects bail plea of 3 local govt em ..

15 seconds ago

Fazaia Housing scam: Accused remanded in NAB custo ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.