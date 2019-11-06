Mohamed bin Zayed, Belarusian President discuss bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met with Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus.

During their meeting in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Lukashenko’s visit, and both sides discussed ways of strengthening the relations between their countries, to serve their common interests.

They also reviewed potential opportunities to develop their bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of investment, economy, trade and tourism, and discussed regional and international developments and the situation in the Gulf and the middle East while exchanging their views on several issues of common concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stated that the relationship between the UAE and Belarus, since its establishment in 1992, has been characterised by political, economic and cultural advancement while affirming their mutual keenness to advance their cooperation, invest in potential opportunities and achieve development and prosperity.

During his last visit to Belarus in September, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed stated that Lukashenko had expressed his keenness to improve his country’s relations with the UAE, which is a key regional partner of Belarus while affirming his support for the joint efforts of the two countries to further expand their future relations.

Lukashenko expressed his appreciation for the Emirati hospitality he received while stressing his keenness to strengthen his country’s relations with the UAE and consult with its leadership on how to achieve regional and international stability and peace.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi.