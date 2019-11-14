UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Bestows 'Order Of Zayed' On Egyptian President

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 07:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed bestows 'Order of Zayed' on Egyptian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today decorated President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, with the 'Order of Zayed', the highest medal awarded by the UAE to kings, presidents and leaders, which was conferred on him by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The award was presented in appreciation of his role in supporting the close historical relations and joint strategic cooperation enjoyed by the two countries.

During a special ceremony held at the Al Watan Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, "The honouring of President El Sisi, is an expression of our appreciation and pride for His Excellency's pivotal role and extraordinary efforts in taking relations to a new level, achieved by cooperation and joint action between the UAE and Egypt in various fields.

"

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pride in the strong brotherly relations and the high level of cooperation that brings the two countries and their peoples together and wished Egypt and its people continued progress, security and stability, as well as further development and prosperity.

The Egyptian President expressed his gratitude and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa for the honour of receiving the "Order of Zayed", one which bears the name of an exceptional international humanitarian figure who has been loved and appreciated by the world.

He also hoped that both countries would continue to work together to meet their future ambitions and aspirations.

