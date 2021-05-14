Mohamed bin Zayed, Bill Gates discuss fight against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2021) ABU DHABI, 13th May 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a call today from Bill Gates, Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Bill Gates congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr and expressed his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE.

During the call, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation to step-up response to COVID-19, particularly in poor communities. They empahsised the need to strengthen collective efforts to ensure fair access to the vaccines across the world, as an important step to reach global recovery.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Bill Gates for his Eid greetings and underlined the UAE's position, calling for global collaboration and solidarity to contain COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its impacts.

Bill Gates lauded the UAE's humanitarian role in helping many countries of the world, either by providing logistical support to deliver the vaccines or by supporting the concerned international organisations.

He also praised the UAE's efficient approach in addressing COVID-19 by adopting strict, world class preventive measures since the start of the pandemic and through the commitment demonstrated by the Emirati community in adhering to the precautionary measures to contain its spread.