Mohamed Bin Zayed, Boris Johnson Review Global Fight Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has reviewed the global fight against COVID-19 in a phone call with Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The two leaders discussed the prestigious historical relations between the two friendly countries and prospects of furthering them in various domains to the benefit of both nations.

They deliberated the measures taken by the two countries to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and ways of bolstering international cooperation in this respect.

