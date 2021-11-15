UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Brazilian President Discuss Cooperation

Mon 15th November 2021

Mohamed bin Zayed, Brazilian President discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, in the Al Shati Palace.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Bolsonaro discussed the friendship and cooperation between the two friendly countries and ways of strengthening them, most notably in investment, economy, commerce, technology and sustainability.

They also discussed several regional and international issues of mutual concern, the developments taking place in the region, the exerted efforts to address them and the COVID-19 pandemic while highlighting the importance of promoting cooperation to contain the pandemic’s humanitarian, health and economic effects.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Bolsonaro also addressed the message of Expo 2020 Dubai, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future," which aims to create an opportunity for various countries to explore innovative solutions in the areas of water and energy sustainability and transport and create new opportunities for achieving economic growth.

Bolsonaro congratulated H.H. Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE hosting COP28 in 2023.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed thanked Bolsonaro and highlighted the UAE’s keenness to enhance its cooperation with Brazil, especially in helping provide communities with better lives.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports board of Directors, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil.

