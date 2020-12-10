Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) LONDON, 10th December 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, discussed bilateral relations and ways to drive cooperation in various fields.

The also reviewed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

These discussions took place after Johnson received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Thursday in 10 Downing Street.

During the meeting which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the two sides also reviewed the historical and strategic ties of friendship between the two nations and common interests in various fields.