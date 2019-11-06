Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM discuss bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Boyko Borissov Prime Minister of Bulgaria on Wednesday, discussed cooperation and coordination between the two countries in issues of mutual interest.

In a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Borissov reviewed a number of regional and international issues.