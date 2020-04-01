UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM Review Joint Coronavirus Containment Efforts

Wed 01st April 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, exchanged views on bilateral relations, the latest regional and global developments and issues of mutual concern, as well as measures taken by the two countries to combat coronavirus, COVID-19, and mitigate its impact on countries of the world.

During a phone conversation, Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Borisov explored the possibility of joint cooperation and coordination to face the COVID-19 challenge.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of a concerted global response to contain COVID-19 and mitigate its impacts.

He also underscored the UAE's solidarity and coordination with other countries during these difficult and exceptional circumstances the world is passing through.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed the UAE's readiness to cooperate with Bulgaria, and expressed his best wishes of safety and wellbeing for the people of Bulgaria and all other peoples of the world.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister expressed his country's keenness to cooperate with the UAE to mitigate the impact of coronavirus at both regional and international levels. He also expressed appreciation to the UAE's humanitarian stance in the light of the new challenge the world is currently experiencing.

