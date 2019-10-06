Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM reviewing growing cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov, explored prospects of advancing bilateral relations at the educational, industrial and cultural levels.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received the Bulgarian premier at Qasr Al Bahr Sunday, with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince underlining the UAE's keenness to supporting friendly countries in their drive toward ensuring sustainable development, peace and prosperity for their peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed hailed the steady progress in relations between the two countries, which, he said, are based on mutual trust, respect and wiliness to develop them to the best interest of their peoples.

The two countries have all the potential to advance their relations to a higher level, he added.

The Bulgarian premier expressed his country's keenness to bolster cooperation with the UAE across all fronts, saying his current visit is aimed to accelerating bilateral relations.

The two countries share common views toward achieving sustainable growth via the establishment of joint investment enterprises, the Bulgarian premier said.

Attending the meeting were Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazroeui, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court. The Bulgarian Minister of Economy, Emil Karanikolov, Minister of Finance, Vladislav Goranov, and Ambassador Bogdan Kolarov attended the meeting from the Bulgarian side.