UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM Reviewing Growing Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 07:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM reviewing growing cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov, explored prospects of advancing bilateral relations at the educational, industrial and cultural levels.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received the Bulgarian premier at Qasr Al Bahr Sunday, with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince underlining the UAE's keenness to supporting friendly countries in their drive toward ensuring sustainable development, peace and prosperity for their peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed hailed the steady progress in relations between the two countries, which, he said, are based on mutual trust, respect and wiliness to develop them to the best interest of their peoples.

The two countries have all the potential to advance their relations to a higher level, he added.

The Bulgarian premier expressed his country's keenness to bolster cooperation with the UAE across all fronts, saying his current visit is aimed to accelerating bilateral relations.

The two countries share common views toward achieving sustainable growth via the establishment of joint investment enterprises, the Bulgarian premier said.

Attending the meeting were Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazroeui, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court. The Bulgarian Minister of Economy, Emil Karanikolov, Minister of Finance, Vladislav Goranov, and Ambassador Bogdan Kolarov attended the meeting from the Bulgarian side.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Progress Bulgaria Sunday All From Share Best Court

Recent Stories

ERC continues second series of group weddings in Y ..

18 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Chief Minister of ..

18 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens GITEX Technology Week 20 ..

33 minutes ago

Rashid Centre for People of Determination unveils ..

33 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi non-oil foreign merchandise trade stands ..

49 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate winners of ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.