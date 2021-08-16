Mohamed bin Zayed calls Brazilian President to check on his health

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today called Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, over the phone, to check on his health while wishing him a speedy recovery and wellbeing.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also conveyed to President Bolsonaro, who was recently hospitalised, the best wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who wished him good health and further development and prosperity to the Brazilian people.

Bolsonaro thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his kindness, and wished the UAE and its people ongoing prosperity and development.