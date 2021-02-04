UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Calls Grand Imam Of Al-Azhar, Head Of Catholic Church

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Head of Catholic Church

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 4th February 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today made two telephone calls with the Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr Ahmad al-Tayeb, on the occasion of the International Day of Human Fraternity, which has been proclaimed by the United Nations on 4th of February.

During the calls, Sheikh Mohamed underlined the importance of continuing to upholding the principles of the Human Fraternity Document and promoting peaceful co-existence in the face of common challenges under the tough circumstances the world is reeling under due to COVID-19 crisis.

Sheikh Mohammed also reaffirmed the UAE's determination to continue to inculcating the values of solidarity, which, the UAE believes "fundamental to delivering a brighter future for humanity at large."

Dr Ahmad al-Tayeb and Pope Francis thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his valuable role in building bridges of understanding between world peoples and enhancing the message of human fraternity and peace.

They cited in this respect Sheikh Mohamed's patronage of the signing of the Document of Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi, which, they said, paved the way for the UN to proclaim February 4 - the date of signing the document - as the International Day of Human Fraternity.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi February Church

Recent Stories

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

45 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines fundamental role of ..

1 hour ago

London Police Charge Man Arrested Near Synagogue W ..

33 minutes ago

India being inflicted all kinds atrocities on Kash ..

33 minutes ago

Kids Club stages rally to show solidarity with Kas ..

33 minutes ago

Fawad urges Opposition to bring proposals for elec ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.