Mohamed bin Zayed calls Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Head of Catholic Church

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 4th February 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today made two telephone calls with the Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr Ahmad al-Tayeb, on the occasion of the International Day of Human Fraternity, which has been proclaimed by the United Nations on 4th of February.

During the calls, Sheikh Mohamed underlined the importance of continuing to upholding the principles of the Human Fraternity Document and promoting peaceful co-existence in the face of common challenges under the tough circumstances the world is reeling under due to COVID-19 crisis.

Sheikh Mohammed also reaffirmed the UAE's determination to continue to inculcating the values of solidarity, which, the UAE believes "fundamental to delivering a brighter future for humanity at large."

Dr Ahmad al-Tayeb and Pope Francis thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his valuable role in building bridges of understanding between world peoples and enhancing the message of human fraternity and peace.

They cited in this respect Sheikh Mohamed's patronage of the signing of the Document of Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi, which, they said, paved the way for the UN to proclaim February 4 - the date of signing the document - as the International Day of Human Fraternity.