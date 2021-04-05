UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Calls King Abdullah II, Re-affirms Full Solidarity With Jordan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed calls King Abdullah II, re-affirms full solidarity with Jordan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Jordan and its support for all the measures the Kingdom is taking to protect its security and stability.

This came in a phone call His Highness Sheikh Mohamed had Sunday with King Abdullah II of Jordan, wherein he affirmed that maintaining the security and stability of Jordan is an essential pillar of Arab security.

"We reject all that is destabilising Jordan and endangering the safety of its people," Sheikh Mohamed affirmed.

Sheikh Mohamed also expressed sincere wishes for the Jordan’s Monarch to continue to ensure the safety, stability and prosperity of his country, praying to Allah Almighty to protect the people of the Kingdom against all evils.

For his part, King Abdullah expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the UAE’s support for the Kingdom under all circumstances.

He valued the principled stance of the UAE and its constant support for the stability and security of Jordan in a way that translates the depth and strength of relations between the two fraternal nations.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Sunday All Arab

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima announces theme of Emirati Women’ ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister of Iraq visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces $3 bn investment in Iraq: Joint Stat ..

1 hour ago

Update: Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq&#039;s Prime Minis ..

2 hours ago

UAE Regional Climate Dialogue concludes; Group Sta ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Special Presidential ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.