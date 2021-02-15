Mohamed bin Zayed calls President of Zimbabwe to express condolences over death of his sister, ministers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has called Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, expressing sympathy for the death of his sister, a number of his ministers and the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the UAE, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the call, H.H.

Sheikh Mohamed offered his sincere condolences to the government and people of Zimbabwe and to the families of the deceased, expressing the UAE's support for the friendly people of Zimbabwe during the difficult times their country is going through due to the fallout of the pandemic.

For his part, the President of Zimbabwe thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his sincere feelings, expressing appreciation for the valuable support provided by the UAE for his country to survive the health crisis.