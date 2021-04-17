Mohamed bin Zayed calls Prince Charles, expresses condolences over passing of his father

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has expressed his condolences to HRH Charles, Prince of Wales, the Heir Apparent to the British throne, over the sad passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

This came over a phone call, wherein H.H. Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the sincere condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom, wishing Her Majesty continued good health and wellbeing.

The Prince of Wales expressed thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Mohamed for his sincere feelings toward the Royal Family.