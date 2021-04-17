UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Calls Prince Charles, Expresses Condolences Over Passing Of His Father

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Prince Charles, expresses condolences over passing of his father

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has expressed his condolences to HRH Charles, Prince of Wales, the Heir Apparent to the British throne, over the sad passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

This came over a phone call, wherein H.H. Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the sincere condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom, wishing Her Majesty continued good health and wellbeing.

The Prince of Wales expressed thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Mohamed for his sincere feelings toward the Royal Family.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Edinburgh Wales United Kingdom Family Sad

Recent Stories

President of International Federation of Asian and ..

40 minutes ago

Emirates Gold Bullion Committee reviews fresh step ..

55 minutes ago

British actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

1 hour ago

Russia to expel five Polish diplomats: ministry

1 hour ago

Djokovic gets second Belgrade event in Roland Garr ..

1 hour ago

Rome red tape causes bodies to pile up

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.