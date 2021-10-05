Mohamed bin Zayed calls Sultan of Oman to check on tropical cyclone situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today called His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman to check on the situation in the Sultanate in light of the tropical cyclone Shaheen that the country has been going through over the past few days.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's solidarity with the government and people of Oman, and its support for the Sultanate in confronting the repercussions of this situation.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq over the victims of the cyclone, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured and safety for the missing. He also prayed for Allah the Almighty to protect the Sultanate and its brotherly people from all harm.

For his part, His Majesty Sultan Haitham thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the kind, sincere, and fraternal feelings he is showing towards the Sultanate and its people.