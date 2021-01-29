ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and General Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, reviewed the prospects of promoting the fraternal relations between the two nations and accelerating cooperation across all fronts.

This came in a phone call wherein Sheikh Mohamed and General Al Burhan discussed a number of issues of common regional and international concern.

They touched on the latest developments of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the two countries efforts to address its impacts.

Sheikh Mohamed and General Al Burhan also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and emphasised their identical views on the need to defuse tension and to prevent escalation in Africa, while seeking to enhance peace and stability in the continent.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's permanent support for dialogue and political solutions to all issues in the region, in a way that will serve the interests of its peoples and meet their aspirations for peace and development.

Al Burhan thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his stances in support of peace, stability, co-existence and development in the region. He also lauded UAE's support to Sudan in all fields, particularly the support to fight COVID-19.