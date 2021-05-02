(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Lt. General Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, reviewed the prospects of promoting the fraternal relations between the two nations and accelerating cooperation across all fronts.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from the Sudanese leader wherein they exchanged Ramadan greetings.

The two sides also touched on a number of regional and international issues of interest in addition to the development of the global battle against COVID-19 and the two nations' efforts to address the pandemic's fallout.