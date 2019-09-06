UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Chairman Of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Exchange Views On Regional Developments

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council exchange views on regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2019) The prospects for further advancing UAE-Sudan relations were reviewed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Lt. General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan.

This came during a phone conversation where the two leaders exchanged views over current regional and international developments and ways of consolidating cooperation on various fronts.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the Sudanese people on the recent formation of their government, wishing them prosperity and success in their development drive.

"The UAE is standing by Sudan in their efforts to maintain their unity, security and stability," Sheikh Mohamed said.

For his part, Al Burhan thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his fraternal feelings and wished the UAE further prosperity and progress.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Sudan Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Kamran Bangash visits residences of Frontier Const ..

6 minutes ago

'Entire nation proud of Pak armed forces': Sirajul ..

6 minutes ago

KP PTA slashes fares of diesel-run commuters' vehi ..

6 minutes ago

Rosatom Receives Main License for Construction of ..

6 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Dispersing Protesters in Mong Kok ..

6 minutes ago

US Limits Family Remittances to Cuba to Squeeze Go ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.