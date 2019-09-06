The prospects for further advancing UAE-Sudan relations were reviewed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Lt. General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2019) The prospects for further advancing UAE-Sudan relations were reviewed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Lt. General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan.

This came during a phone conversation where the two leaders exchanged views over current regional and international developments and ways of consolidating cooperation on various fronts.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the Sudanese people on the recent formation of their government, wishing them prosperity and success in their development drive.

"The UAE is standing by Sudan in their efforts to maintain their unity, security and stability," Sheikh Mohamed said.

For his part, Al Burhan thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his fraternal feelings and wished the UAE further prosperity and progress.