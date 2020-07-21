ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday presided over the meeting of the board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ADIA.

The meeting reviewed topics on its agenda, including key investment projects and achievements made by ADIA as well as plans and progarmmaes the authority is planning to implement in order to entrench its leading position globally.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of ADIA; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Mohammed Habroush Al Suwaidi; Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and Musabah Khamis Al Mazrouei, the Board Rapporteur.