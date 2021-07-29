UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Chancellor Of Austria Discuss Bilateral Relations And Regional Issues

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chancellor of Austria discuss bilateral relations and regional issues

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria, held a meeting today in Vienna and discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing the strategic partnership between their countries in various fields.

The sides discussed bolstering their cooperation to serve their mutual interests, and reviewed the latest developments regarding regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The Austrian Chancellor underlined the visit's importance in driving the growth of the relations between their countries and enhancing cooperation efforts.

