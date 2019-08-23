Mohamed bin Zayed, Chancellor of Germany deliberating global, regional challenges

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, got a phone call Thursday from Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, on prospects of consolidating concerted action and furthering collaboration between the two friendly countries.

The two leaders exchanged views on an array of issues of common regional and international interest, and underscored their determination to widen the scope of their cooperation on the back of their joint political will to accelerate their bilateral relations.

They doubled on the importance of maintaining regional and international peace and stability and prioritising dialogue, mutual understanding and voice of reason in addressing all the challenges besetting a number of regions around the world.

The call came ahead of France's hosting of the 45th G7 summit on August 24–26, 2019, in Biarritz, which will address global challenges in various areas, including economy, foreign policy, and protection of the environment.