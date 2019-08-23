UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Chancellor Of Germany Deliberating Global, Regional Challenges

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chancellor of Germany deliberating global, regional challenges

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, got a phone call Thursday from Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, on prospects of consolidating concerted action and furthering collaboration between the two friendly countries.

The two leaders exchanged views on an array of issues of common regional and international interest, and underscored their determination to widen the scope of their cooperation on the back of their joint political will to accelerate their bilateral relations.

They doubled on the importance of maintaining regional and international peace and stability and prioritising dialogue, mutual understanding and voice of reason in addressing all the challenges besetting a number of regions around the world.

The call came ahead of France's hosting of the 45th G7 summit on August 24–26, 2019, in Biarritz, which will address global challenges in various areas, including economy, foreign policy, and protection of the environment.

Related Topics

World France UAE Abu Dhabi Germany Biarritz Angela Merkel August 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

1 hour ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Forces Arrive in Yemen Amid Tensions Between ..

27 minutes ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

1 hour ago

Google, Apple say protecting Kazakhs from governme ..

1 hour ago

Two Israeli Arabs Charged With Supporting IS Terro ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.