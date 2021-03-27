UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Chinese FM Review Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 11:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed with the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, the prospects of strengthening the friendship ties and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations, here today.

The two sides also reviewed the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing collaboration between the two countries on the coronavirus inoculations and treatments.

They underlined in this regard the importance of accelerating international cooperation and fostering global synergy to stem the fallout of the disease at present and in the much-awaited recovery phase at the economic and humanitarian levels.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Chinese top diplomat also exchanged views over a number of regional and international issues of interest and re-affirmed the importance of solidifying the efforts made to establish peace, and achieve development and prosperity for all peoples of the region.

The top diplomat conveyed the greetings of China's President Xi Jinping to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the greetings and good wishes, reaffirming the UAE's determination to continue to advance the privileged relations and strategic cooperation between the two nations for the common good of their peoples.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, who is also the Presidential Special Envoy to China.

