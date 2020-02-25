UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Chinese President Discuss Strengthening Relations

Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today called Chinese President Xi Jinping to review prospects of enhancing the overall strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

The two leaders reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest, with Sheikh Mohamed re-affirming the UAE's solidarity with China on addressing the repercussions of the Coronavirus outbreak and its readiness to provide all needed support in this regard.

Sheikh Mohamed praised China's efforts to contain and combat the virus, expressing his confidence in its ability to overcome this crisis and take all measures in support of international efforts to curb the spread of the virus outbreak.

Sheikh Mohamed extended his heartfelt condolences to the Chinese President on the death of the Coronavirus victims and wished quick recovery to the ill.

President Xi Jinping extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his honest feelings during this crisis, commending the UAE's supportive stance towards the Chinese people in strong reflection of the strong ties between the two friendly countries.

He stressed that since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, China has always placed the lives and health of the people in the first place, and has given full play to its institutional strengths and adopted the most comprehensive, rigorous and thorough prevention and control measures to resolutely contain the spread of the epidemic.

Thanks to China's arduous efforts, the situation is witnessing positive changes across the country, Xi said, adding that China has full confidence, capacity and certainty to win the battle against COVID-19.

