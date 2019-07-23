Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese Vice President attend celebration of 35th anniversary of establishment of Emirati-Chinese relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Wang Qishan, Vice President of China, today attended a reception organised by the UAE Embassy in Beijing to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral relations between the UAE and China.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his pride at the strong relations between the two countries, which are witnessing unprecedented prosperity while affirming that their relations have impacted positively in terms of economic and political development.

The joint cooperation between the UAE and China dates back to the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 1984, which are characterised by the strength that developed and diversified them, he added.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also met with Chinese students studying in Chinese universities and academies. He urged the students to continue their hard work and perseverance, achieve excellence, and benefit from the advanced scientific knowledge taught by their schools. He also encouraged them to become the best ambassadors of their country and convey its civilised image and authentic values while affirming that they are key to creating a bridge of communication between the peoples of the two countries.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE will support their goal of gaining leading academic degrees and advanced knowledge, skills and expertise.

The Emirati students expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohamed and thanked him for the support provided by the country, which has enabled them to continue their education. They also highlighted their keenness to meet the expectations of the UAE’s leadership, continue their academic success, and help achieve the nation’s development and advancement.

Sheikh Mohamed toured an exhibition featuring Emirati photographers, which showcased photographs they took of several Chinese monuments and regions.

The ceremony included the playing of the national anthems of the UAE and China, Emirati and Chinese heritage shows, and a documentary film on the stages of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and key moments involving prominent figures, most notably the historic visit of the UAE’s Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in 1990, which established their bilateral relations.

The event was also attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Presidential Special Envoy to China; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Ali Obaid Ali Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Beijing, and Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan.

In attendance also were UAE diplomats including military and commercial attaches, a number of Emirati and Chinese ministers, Emirati students in China, a group of Emirati businessmen, senior officials of the Chinese government and the ruling party, UAE economic, trade, business and cultural partners in China in addition to former Chinese ambassadors to the UAE.