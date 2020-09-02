UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Colombian President Discuss Enhancing Relations

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed with President of Colombia, Iván Duque Márquez, over a phone call today, ways to enhance cooperation in all fields to the benefit of the joint interest.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Márquez reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern.

They also tackled the COVID-19 latest developments in the two countries and the importance of continuing joint international coordination and cooperation to address the pandemic's economic and humanitarian impacts at the global level.

The two leaders tackled cooperation in the economic, development, investment fields, in light of their joint endeavours to develop and diversify cooperation horizons in order to achieve the aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The Colombian President extended his sincere thanks and appreciation for the medical aid and COVID-19 test devices provided by the UAE to support the health sector in his country, for the benefit of thousands of health care workers to enhance their efforts to contain spread of the pandemic.

More Stories From Middle East

