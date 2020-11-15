UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Condoles Bahraini King On Death Of Prince Khalifa Bin Salman

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Bahraini King on death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has made a phone call to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed extended sincerest condolences and consolation to King Hamad over the demise of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in eternal peace.

The Bahraini King expressed deepest thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his sincere feelings and condolences over the passing of the late Prince Khalifa.

