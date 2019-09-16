UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Condoles Martyrs' Families

Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday offered his condolences to the families of Emirati martyrs Zayed Mosalam Suhail Al Amri and Saleh Hassan Saleh bin Amro, who died while performing their national duty.

While visiting their mourning Majlis in Al Shawamekh and Beni Yas in Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise.

"We are proud of our martyrs who offer their very souls in defence of their nation's security and stability.

The six martyrs join the sublime ranks of their brothers whose heroism will remain an indelible source of inspiration for generations to come, serving as a role model for loyalty and belonging to their nation, and a steadfast protective shield and fortified bulwark for this honourable country's national dignity."

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of The Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

