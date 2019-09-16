UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Condoles Martyrs' Families

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles martyrs' families

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Monday offered condolences on the death of nation's martyrs: Ali Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhanhani, Saif Dhawi Rashid Al Tunaiji, Nasser Mohammed Hamad Al Kaabi, and Saeed Ahmed Rashid Al Mansouri, who martyred while performing their national duty.

While visiting their mourning majlis at Dibba Al Fujairah, Al Hanya Area in Fujairah, Foah and Manazef Areas in Al Ain, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed extended his heartfelt condolences to their families. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise and to grant their families solace and patience.

"Our martyrs who sacrificed their souls to defend our nation's security and stability and maintain our gains will be a source of pride for Emiratis, generation after generation," Sheikh Mohamed said.

While exchanging talk with the families of the martyrs, Sheikh Mohamed added, ''Families of our martyrs are a role model for the values of loyalty, belonging and giving instilled in all Emiratis. Their stories, acts of patriotism and strong will be narrated with full pride by generations to come."

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Crown Prince's Court, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, also offered condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed.

