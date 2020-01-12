Mohamed bin Zayed condoles new Sultan of Oman

(@FahadShabbir)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, offered his condolences to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on the demise of Sultan Qaboos.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed the condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Sultan Haitham of Oman, praying to Allah the Almighty that the late Sultan, who was a great leader with a sound vision, rests in peace, and that the people of Oman are granted strength, stability and progress.

Accompanying His Highness to the condolences ceremony taking place in Muscat was a high ranking delegation that included: H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised the comradery between the two countries during these moments of sadness and sorrow following the demise of a great Gulf, Arab and international leader, who has left behind a legacy on the history of the region and the world.

His Highness praised the late Sultan Qaboos' role in building the modern Sultanate of Oman, and its development renaissance, as well as the strengthening of UAE-Oman relations. He also praised the late leader's role in supporting joint Arab and Gulf efforts to ensure regional and global peace and security.

"Sultan Qaboos was a symbol of wisdom, a visionary working with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, for the good of the two countries and their peoples," Sheikh Mohamed said.

His Highness affirmed that the strong relations between the UAE and Oman remain, and will continue as a result of the fraternal ties that bind the two countries together, and the solid, historic foundations on which these ties are built upon.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wished Sultan Haitham bin Tariq success in leading his country towards further development and progress.

Fort his part, the newly appointed Sultan of Oman expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the genuine sentiments relayed by the UAE leadership and people towards the Sultanate and its people during this time.

Sultan Haitham affirmed the strong historical ties of brotherhood between the two countries, and their leadership's continued drive to further develop such ties. He also wished the UAE more progress and development under the guidance of its leadership.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was also accompanied by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Staff Major General Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Commander of Support Units of the UAE Armed Forces, Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi as Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.