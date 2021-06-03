ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, hailed the significant win of the UAE Arabian Gulf League 2020-2021 by the Abu Dhabi-based Al Jazira's Club, commending the impressive performance of the players and administrative and coaching staff throughout the season.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received at Qasr Al Shati today H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, who is the Chairman of Al Jazira Sports and Cultural Club; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Club's board member; and Dr.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Club's Deputy Board Chairman, who all dedicated the win to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in recognition of his support of the sports sector across the nation.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the club's officials and fans on the win, expressing appreciation of all the participating teams for their sportsmanship and teamwork spirit.