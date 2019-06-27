Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Barzani on election as President of Iraqi Kurdistan Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday, congratulated Nechirvan Barzani on being elected President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

During a phone conversation, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wished Barzani success in serving the people of Kurdistan and fulfilling their aspirations for progress, security, stability and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE's keenness to bolster relations of cooperation and joint work with the sisterly Republic of Iraq so as to realise the dreams of the two countries for more progress and development.

The President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region expressed his thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Mohamed, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.