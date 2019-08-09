UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Congratulates Boris Johnson On Assuming Office Of UK Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Boris Johnson on assuming office of UK Prime Minister

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2019) ABU DHABI, 9th August 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in a phone call today, congratulated Boris Johnson on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, UK, wishing him success in his new assignment.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed UAE's keenness to deepen ties of friendship and cooperation with the UK.

During the call, both leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in all fields.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, as well as the latest developments in the region and the efforts to contain its repercussions. In this regard, they emphasised the importance of joint efforts aimed at maintaining regional security and stability.

The British Prime Minister thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his good wishes and hoped for further progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE.

