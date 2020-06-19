Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on successful surgery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the successful surgery he underwent recently.

This came in a phone call His Highness Sheikh Mohamed had today with the Moroccan King, during which he conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes for continued good health and wellbeing, asking God Almighty to expedite his recovery and wear him in the robe of health and wellness.

Sheikh Mohamed also wished the Moroccan King continued successful leadership of the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco and sustainable prosperity and progress for his people.

The Moroccan King thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the brotherly gesture, and wished further success and progress to the UAE and its people.