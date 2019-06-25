(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, this evening phoned Mauritania's President-elect Mohamed Ahmed Ould Ghazouani, congratulating him on his presidential win, and wishing him success and progress.

H.H.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Mauritanian leader, underlining UAE's keenness to sustain relations between the two brotherly countries, and wishing the people of Mauritania further progress and prosperity.

Ould Ghazouani expressed thanks to Sheikh Mohamed for his brotherly feelings, wishing UAE continuing prosperity.

Mauritania's ruling party candidate Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has won the presidential election with 52 percent of the vote, the Mauritanian electoral commission announced on Sunday.