Mohamed Bin Zayed Congratulates President Of Guinea On Winning Third Term In Office

Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President of Guinea on winning third term in office

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) During a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated Alpha Condé, President of the Republic of Guinea, for being elected for a third term in office and wished him success in his work to achieve the aspirations of his people for development and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also expressed the UAE’s keenness to reinforce its overall cooperation with Guinea.

The phone call addressed the friendship and relations between the two friendly countries and mutual development opportunities in various fields.

Condé thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his warm feelings towards Guinea and its people and hoped that the bilateral ties between the two countries will further develop, to achieve their mutual aspirations.

